Russia exploring options to resume work of Russian House in Baku

Moscow is seeking acceptable options to resume the work of the Russian House in Baku as soon as possible, Head of Russia's Federal Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) Yevgeny Primakov said in an interview with TASS.

"The intergovernmental agreement on the establishment and operating conditions of information and cultural centers concluded in 1997 is still in force. Therefore, we are striving to find acceptable options for implementing the intergovernmental agreement with the Azerbaijani side to ensure the speedy and unimpeded resumption of the operation of the Russian House in Baku," Primakov said.

The activities of the Russian House in Baku have been suspended a year ago.