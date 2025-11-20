Russia expresses sincere regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kiev

Russia has expressed regret over the damage inflicted on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev.

"The November 14 appeal from the Azerbaijani side regarding the damage to the buildings, property, and grounds of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Kiev was carefully reviewed by the competent Russian authorities. The Russian side expresses sincere regret over the incident," the statement reads.

Galuzin noted that upon review of the available information, it was established that the damage to the complex of buildings of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Kiev occurred as a result of incorrect operation of the air defense systems of the armed forces of Ukraine, presumably due to the fall of the Patriot SAM missile.

The deputy FM informed that during the special military operation, the Russian army strikes legitimate military targets, including Ukrainian military facilities in Kiev and elsewhere. When planning strikes, careful monitoring of combat use data is carried out to avoid damage to the civilian population, and the locations of diplomatic missions are taken into account.

During the conversation, the officials also confirmed their mutual commitment to developing bilateral ties in line with the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

The success in promoting bilateral economic cooperation and the importance of resuming cultural and humanitarian ties in full were noted.

In addition, regional issues were touched upon, including the possible assistance of the Russian side to the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization based on a set of trilateral agreements at the highest level dating back to 2020-2022. Issues of maintaining the rhythmic operation of the 3+3 Regional Cooperation Platform were also considered.