Russia maintains dialogue with US - Kremlin

There is no precise date yet for U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner's visit to Russia, but the Kremlin would be happy to welcome them at any time, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"There's no exact date yet for their visit. However, we would be happy to welcome them here in Russia at any time," Peskov said.

According to him, Moscow and Washington maintain contact through working channels of dialogue, but the mediation process on the Ukraine track is "currently stalled."

"Working channels of dialogue between us remain operational," Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that U.S. negotiators on the Ukraine issue remain in contact with both Moscow and Kiev.

"U.S. negotiators maintain contact with both us and the Ukrainians through existing channels," Peskov said.

- The exact date of the visit to Russia by US negotiators on Ukraine, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is not yet clear, but they would be welcome at any time: "There is no exact date for their arrival yet. But at the same time, naturally, we would be glad to see them here in Russia at any time."