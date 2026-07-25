Trump considering 3 options for development of Iran war

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering three options for the development of the situation in the war with Iran, The New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, these include: military escalation, economic repression against Iran through the imposition of new sanctions, and declaring victory for the United States in the war and withdrawing from the conflict.

"Each has been debated in recent weeks in meetings with Vice President JD Vance; Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth; the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine; his son-in-law Jared Kushner; and his special envoy, Steve Witkoff," the newspaper specified. The New York Times notes that over the five months of the conflict, the United States has still failed to achieve its goals, including the change of Iran's government through the use of "overwhelming force."

The latest escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions began on July 8, when the U.S. carried out strikes on Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. The U.S. claimed the attack was in retaliation for a strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran responded by targeting U.S. facilities across the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar and Jordan. On July 24, the sides ceased exchanging strikes.