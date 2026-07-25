Oil tanker hits naval mine in Strait of Hormuz

An oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz Sunday after hitting a naval mine when it deviated from a navigation route designated by Iran, Iranian media reported.

An informed source told Defapress that the tanker had deviated from the route designated by Iran before colliding with the mine in the strategic waterway, according to Mehr.

No information was available on casualties, the vessel's identity or the extent of damage.

On June 26, Iran warned that passage through the Strait of Hormuz is “only allowed” through routes designated by Tehran. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have intensified in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out attacks on Iran, and Tehran responding by targeting what it says are U.S. military facilities and equipment in countries across the region.