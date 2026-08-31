Russia marks Knowledge Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated school and university students on Knowledge Day, urging them to believe in themselves and keep moving forward.

"I am delighted to congratulate all school and university students of our vast and boundless country, your parents, families and friends, teachers, educators and mentors on Knowledge Day. The day marking the start of a new academic year has always been a major occasion, filled with care and hope, the joy of socialising with friends, as well as positive emotions and kindness across all generations," Putin said.

The head of state send his warmest greetings to first graders. He noted that school opens a huge world in which they will discover so many new things.

"Of course, there can be challenging moments, daunting tasks and tests on the educational track, just as it happens in our lives. It is essential that you believe in yourselves and never divert from your forward-looking trajectory. You have a wealth of opportunities lying ahead of you," Putin said.

The Russian leader wished school and university students to keep aspiring to acquire new knowledge and make new discoveries, treasure and cherish their friends and families.