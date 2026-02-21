Russia ranks among Georgia's top three trading partners in January

Trade turnover between Russia and Georgia reached $240 million in January 2026, securing Russia a position among Georgia's three largest trading partners, according to data released by Sakstat.

Russia accounted for 12.1 percent of Georgia's total trade volume in January. However, bilateral trade in the first month of 2026 was 3.9% lower compared to the same period last year.

Georgia's primary exports to Russia included alcoholic beverages, mineral waters, fruits, citrus fruits, and walnuts.

In turn, Georgia's main imports from Russia consisted of oil and petroleum products, electricity, wheat and meslin (a wheat-rye blend), as well as sulfonated hydrocarbon derivatives. Electricity purchases saw a significant surge, increasing by 40 to 90%.

By the end of 2025, annual trade between the two countries had grown by 6.3%, totalling $2.7 billion.