Russia ready for new reality without New START Treaty - Ryabkov

Russia is ready for the new reality of a world with no nuclear arms control limits after the New START treaty expires later this week, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

He stressed that Moscow will not make any demarches to Washington ahead of the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), while the U.S.’s lack of response on the issue is also a response.

"In the remaining day and a half before the New START Treaty formally expires, we will not make any demarches or official appeals to the Americans. We did everything necessary in a timely manner, and they had plenty of time to think it over. The lack of a response is also a response," Sergey Ryabkov said.

