Russia recognized as Azerbaijan main CIS trading partner in 2025

According to data from Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, Russia remained the top trade partner within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) last year.

Azerbaijan's total foreign trade in 2025 rose to $49.4 billion, a 3.8% increase from 2024. Trade with CIS countries accounted for $7.6 billion of this total, representing 15.45% of the annual turnover and marking a 10% year-on-year growth.

Exports to CIS countries grew by 4% to $1.767 billion (7% of total exports), while imports from the bloc surged by 12.2% to $5.231 billion (24% of total imports).

Russia's trade with Azerbaijan alone amounted to $4.92 billion, constituting 64.4% of Azerbaijan's total CIS trade and 9.95% of its overall annual trade turnover. Trade between the two countries grew by 2.5%.

Uzbekistan ranked second among CIS partners, with trade skyrocketing by 210% to $795.2 million due to a low base effect. Kazakhstan ranked third, with trade increasing by 40% to $670.6 million.

Despite a $1.5 billion decline in exports and a $3.32 billion rise in imports, Azerbaijan maintained a positive trade balance in 2025, exporting $25.043 billion worth of goods against imports of $24.38 billion.