Russia sends over 325 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran via Azerbaijan

Russia has delivered more than 325 metric tons of humanitarian aid, including medicines, to Iran via Azerbaijan during hostilities involving the Islamic Republic and actions by the United States and Israel, President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pir Hossein Kolivand said.

"Russia, in coordination with Iran’s ambassador in Moscow, has delivered more than 325 tons of medicines by land, which were immediately distributed among medical facilities," Kolivand said.

Kolivand also mentioned Turkey and Iraq as among other countries that have provided humanitarian aid to Iran.

According to him, Turkey, thanks to a private donation of $40,000 from one of its citizens, purchased 50 power generators for the needs of Iranian emergency centers, while a woman from Iraq donated her wedding ring and necklace to Iran.