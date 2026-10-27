Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia sought diplomatic solutions to Iran conflict since its onset - Putin

Russia sought diplomatic solutions to Iran conflict since its onset - Putin
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia has been advocating for an end to hostilities and the search for a diplomatic solution since the very beginning of the Iranian conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his meeting with Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar.

"As you may well know, Your Highness, Russia has been advocating for a cessation of hostilities and the search for a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict surrounding Iran from the very beginning," Putin said.

Putin also welcomed Qatar’s mediation efforts in regional crises, saying Moscow supports ending hostilities and pursuing a diplomatic solution to the conflict involving Iran.

“The Islamabad Memorandum, signed in June with the mediation of Qatar and Pakistan, remains relevant as a foundation for advancing the negotiation process,” Putin said.

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