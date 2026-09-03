Russia to have nearly 320 polling stations abroad for State Duma polls

Russians abroad will have ample opportunity to vote in the upcoming Russian State Duma elections, as 319 polling stations in 152 countries will be open for voting, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

"In the elections for the State Duma deputies abroad, 319 polling stations in 152 countries will be open. You can check the addresses of the polling stations in advance on the official website of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation or on the electronic resources of the relevant Russian foreign mission," the statement reads.

The ministry stressed that, unlike in the territory of the Russian Federation, in most foreign countries voting will be organized only on September 20, 2026.