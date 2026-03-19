Russia will fully redirect its energy exports to new and growing markets if they prove more attractive, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"If it is determined that alternative markets — new, growing markets that are currently in great need of energy resources, including liquefied natural gas, oil, and petroleum products — are more attractive, then, of course, full reorientation will be toward these markets," Peskov said.

Th spokesman commented on remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who ruled out allowing EU countries to purchase Russian gas even in the event of a physical shortage of energy resources in Europe.