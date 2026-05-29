Spy ring uncovered in Georgia

A spy ring, organized by an as yet unnamed journalist, was uncovered in Georgia. Another spy, the director of an NGO, was also identified.

Several individuals were detained today by the Georgian State Security Service in Tbilisi on suspicion of espionage.

One of them was Gulbaat Rtskhiladze, head of the Eurasia Institute NGO. Counterintelligence suspects him of spying for two countries simultaneously. Rtskhiladze was found to have regular, well-disguised contacts with foreign intelligence agencies in exchange for material benefits.

The SSS established that the detainee both met in person with foreigners monitoring Georgia and passed information to them online. He periodically traveled abroad to receive new assignments.

Another detainee is an as yet unnamed journalist who through his connections in the media obtained information about Georgia of interest to foreign intelligence agencies. He also met personally with foreign handlers and traveled abroad for briefings.