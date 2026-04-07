Russia welcomes Iran-US ceasefire

Russia welcomes a two-week ceasefire agreed between the United States and ​Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Against the backdrop of yesterday's rather harsh statements from various sides ... we, of course, were pleased with this news of a ceasefire and welcome the decision not to continue down the path of armed escalation,” Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman expressed hope that direct contacts between delegations from both countries will take place “in the coming days,” adding that each side will be able to defend its interests at the negotiating table.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.” The announcement came less than two hours before a deadline Trump had set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face what he described as the destruction of “a whole civilization.”