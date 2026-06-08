Russian Deputy Foreign Minister meets with Head of Azerbaijan's Diplomatic Mission

Mikhail Galuzin and Rahman Mustafayev discussed current issues in the two countries' relations and touched on international issues.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin met with Rahman Mustafayev, Head of Azerbaijan's Diplomatic Mission to the Russian Federation. The two sides discussed the development of relations between Moscow as well as international issues.

"Current issues on the agenda of Russian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as several international topics, were discussed,”

– Rahman Mustafayev said.

Rahman Mustafayev previously spoke at the SPIEF. The ambassador noted the two countries' achievements in developing economic ties and called for increased investment in promising projects in Azerbaijan.