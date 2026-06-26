Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Football Union to receive funds from UEFA for the 202526 season

Russian Football Union to receive funds from UEFA for the 202526 season
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

UEFA will transfer €2.677 million to the Russian Football Union (RFU) for the 2025/26 season, according to a statement published on the UEFA's website.

The payment is part of UEFA's solidarity and incentive program for the previous season.

The RFU will receive a fixed solidarity payment of €1 million, plus an additional €250,000 under the club licensing and financial sustainability monitoring system. A further €1.427 million will be allocated for women's football, youth development, coaching, anti-match-fixing efforts, and national team travel expenses.

A total of 55 football associations across Europe will share €163 million in UEFA payments for the season.

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