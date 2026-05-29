Russian envoy to Yerevan summoned to Moscow

Russia on Saturday recalled its ambassador to Armenia for consultations amid efforts by its longtime ally to deepen ties with the EU, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On its website, the ministry said Ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin had been summoned to Moscow in connection with steps taken by the Armenian leadership, which are undermining cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin has been called to Moscow for consultations in connection with steps by the Armenian leadership aimed at rapprochement with the EU that are causing damage to interaction within the EAEU," the ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin joined a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union on Friday, while Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan skipped the talks, citing a busy campaign schedule ahead of parliamentary elections on June 7.