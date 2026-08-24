Vestnik Kavkaza

Ryabkov receives Israeli Ambassador at Foreign Ministry

Здание МИД России
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Oded Joseph discussed bilateral issues and regional security in the Middle East.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov received Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Oded Joseph, the diplomatic ministry's press service reports.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the two sides discussed global and regional security issues, including arms control.

According to the official statement, Ryabkov and Joseph also discussed current bilateral issues of interest to Moscow and Tel Aviv.

"A lively exchange of views took place on a number of pressing issues in international and regional security,”

– the Russian Foreign Ministry press service informed.

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