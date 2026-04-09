Saudi Arabia's oil production falls by 600,000 bpd

Recent Iranian strikes on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia have reduced the kingdom's production capacity by 600,000 barrels per day, a spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Energy told Al Hadath TV.

"Recent multiple Iranian attacks have reduced production capacity by 600,000 barrels per day",

the spokesperson said.

He noted that some energy facilities have halted operations and warned that further attacks on energy infrastructure could lead to supply shortages and significant delays in restoring production.

Saudi Arabia ranks as the world's second-largest oil producer.