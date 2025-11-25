Vestnik Kavkaza

Shoigu arrives in Kyrgyzstan for CSTO summit

Shoigu arrives in Kyrgyzstan for CSTO summit
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Sergey Shoigu arrived in Bishkek to participate in a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

Secretary of the Security Council, Sergey Shoigu, arrived in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in a session of the Collective Security Council and a joint meeting of the Foreign Ministry, Security Councils, and Defense Ministers' Committee of the CSTO member states.

The events will take place tomorrow, November 27.

A summary of the organization's activities in 2025 is planned, military and political issues related to the CSTO's collective security will be discussed.

260 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.