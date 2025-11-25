Shoigu arrives in Kyrgyzstan for CSTO summit

Sergey Shoigu arrived in Bishkek to participate in a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

Secretary of the Security Council, Sergey Shoigu, arrived in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in a session of the Collective Security Council and a joint meeting of the Foreign Ministry, Security Councils, and Defense Ministers' Committee of the CSTO member states.

The events will take place tomorrow, November 27.

A summary of the organization's activities in 2025 is planned, military and political issues related to the CSTO's collective security will be discussed.