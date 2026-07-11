Shusha hosts 4th Global Media Forum

The 4th Shusha Global Media Forum titled "The Mission of Media in Promoting Peace: Restoring Truth and Rebuilding Trust" has opened this morning in Azerbaijan.

The event was opened by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"The idea of the forum was to create an atmosphere for media representatives from different parts of the world to address issues of common interest and mutual concern, while also giving them the opportunity to get acquainted with Karabakh and Shusha," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted the policy of Azerbaijan has always been aimed at cooperation, at addressing the concerns of its neighbors and also them to be ready to address its concerns and atmosphere.

"What I was talking about atmosphere here in Shusha at the media forum is the same what we are trying to create, and I hope we managed to create among many international actors," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to him, Azerbaijan's interaction with neighbors to the east and to the west are excellent.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan's successes in protecting national interests and in expanding and strengthening political and economic ties with neighboring states and more distant regions have led to the fact that today the republic has acquired the status of a middle power.

"To my mind, this terminology means recognition of the country's potential, its ability to defend its national interests," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijan leader said that today Azerbaijan is a reliable partner, a predictable source, noting that the country supplies gas to 16 countries by pipelines, being number one in the world with this geography of supplying by pipeline gas. He noted that Azerbaijan is in negotiation with some EU members, and in order to start supply and in order to increase the supply.

The 4th Shusha Global Media Forum is expected to bring together around 160 international guests from 53 countries, including representatives of approximately 30 international news agencies, more than 60 leading media organizations, and around 10 international organizations and companies.