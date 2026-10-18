Tanker hits mine in southern part of Hormuz - IRGC

A tanker has struck a mine in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, causing an explosion and a fire in the engine room, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"A violator tanker hit a naval mine in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz and sustained damage after an explosion and a fire in its engine room," the statement reads.

According to the IRGC Navy, the vessel attempted to leave the strait with its positioning and navigation systems off, ignoring the rules for passage through the waterway.