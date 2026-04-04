Tanker traffic in Strait of Hormuz reaches highest level since start of war in Iran - media

Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has reached its highest level since early March, Bloomberg reports, citing sources. The increase is attributed to a growing number of countries reaching agreements with Iranian authorities, who control shipping in the waterway.

"Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has risen to its highest level since the conflict began, as more countries sign agreements with Iran that appear to ensure safe passage",

Bloomberg reported.

According to the publication, 21 ships transited the strait over the weekend. This is the highest number since the start of the US-Israeli conflict against Iran. 13 of these vessels were heading toward the Arabian Sea.

The day before, a tanker carrying Iraqi oil, along with 8 Indian vessels transporting liquefied petroleum gas, passed through the strait, Bloomberg reported.

Nevertheless, Tehran still maintains a dominant position in the Strait of Hormuz, the publication noted.

Before the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, approximately 135 ships passed through the strait each day.