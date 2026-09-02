Tel Aviv insists on withdrawal of residents from Gaza

Israel is still working to remove Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has admitted, saying that U.S. President Donald Trump has only frozen a plan.

The minister said de-populating Gaza remains the “only solution”.

“In the end, there is no real solution for Gaza without this migration,” Katz said.

Katz said the Israeli government is prepared to take Gaza “by sea, by air and by any means to do it”.

He added that other countries that may accept displaced Palestinians require U.S. support but emphasised that Washington has not dropped the proposal altogether.