'There may not be' nuclear agreement with Iran - US

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said Washington may not reach a nuclear agreement with Iran, and that it may aim to simply destroy their ability to build a nuclear bomb.

ABC News asked Wright about signs of a possible nuclear deal.

“There may not be a nuclear agreement. It may be simply destroying their capabilities to do it [build a nuclear bomb]. An agreement may await the next administration in Iran. We simply don’t know that,” Wright said.

Wright's comments come as hostilities between the U.S. and Iran appeared to ramp up again, even as the president declared the war to be "small potatoes" on Friday. On Saturday, the U.S. struck three Iranian oil tankers after Iran targeted two U.S. Navy warships. Tehran then claimed to have launched retaliatory strikes on three U.S.-affiliated vessels and three oil tankers.

Iran’s nuclear program, the issue that contributed to the outbreak of the war, was meant to be addressed in negotiations that fell apart soon after the U.S. and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in mid-June.