Top Iranian diplomat Araghchi arrives in Russia

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Russia on Monday morning, the IRNA news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, the diplomat arrived in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, where he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to resolve the conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier, a Russian Foreign Ministry official confirmed to TASS that Araghchi would visit Russia "for talks." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that the Russian president was scheduled to meet with the Iranian minister.

Tehran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali pointed out that Iran’s top diplomat planned "to hold consultations with the Russian authorities on the current situation in the talks, the ceasefire and developments around the conflict" in the Middle East.