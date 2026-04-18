Trump Tower to be built in Tbilisi

A 70-storey Trump Tower is set to be built in Tbilisi, which will become the tallest building in Georgia.

Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, has officially confirmed the Trump Organization's plans to develop the Trump Tower Tbilisi residential complex in the Georgian capital.

"The Tbilisi project will solidify our globally recognized highest standards and is being implemented in partnership with respected and professional developers",

Eric Trump said.

The project will involve the US company Sapir Organization, along with Georgian firms Archi Group, Biograpi Living, and Blox Group. The architecture will be designed by the leading global firm Gensler.

The high-rise will serve as the centerpiece of a multifunctional complex that will also include residences, cafes, restaurants, and shops.