Trump: US-Iran deal includes demining and opening of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump ended a meeting in the White House Situation Room without announcing his final decision on whether to approve a deal to pause the three-month-old Iran war, an administration official said.

Trump earlier said he would be making his “final determination” during that meeting, after listing everything that Iran must do for him to approve a deal.

Trump demanded that Iran “must agree” to never have a nuclear weapon, and the Strait of Hormuz must be “immediately open” to unrestricted shipping traffic, with no tolls being imposed.

He also said the retaliatory U.S. naval blockade against Iran in the Gulf of Oman “will now be lifted,” though it was unclear if he meant that step would only be taken if the prior conditions were met.

"Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions," Trump said.

The U.S. leader noted that Iran must agree to reopen the Strait or Hormuz immediately, without tolls, and removing all mines from the strait.