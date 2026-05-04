Vestnik Kavkaza

Tehran warns navigation in Strait of Hormuz under threat due to US actions

Tehran warns navigation in Strait of Hormuz under threat due to US actions
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is under threat due to the US’ and its allies’ violation of the ceasefire and the introduction of a maritime blockade of Iran, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"A new balance of forces is gradually taking shape in the Strait of Hormuz. The safety of navigation and transit of energy resources is threatened by the US and its allies due to their violation of the ceasefire and introduction of a blockade," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

According to the top lawmaker, the U.S. can’t maintain the status quo, especially since Iran has yet to take action.

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