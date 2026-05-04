Russian and Egyptian FMs discuss Iran talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed the situation in the Middle East in a telephone conversation on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"The foreign ministers of Russia and Egypt thoroughly discussed the current situation in the Middle East, which has developed as a result of the aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran," the statement reads.
The ministers discussed the cooperation between Moscow and Cairo at the UN, as well as the preparations for the BRICS ministerial meeting in New Delhi in May, the statement read.
"[The ministers] stressed the need to resume the negotiation process in order to reach agreements as soon as possible for a long-term sustainable settlement of the crisis in the Persian Gulf zone, taking into account the legitimate interests of all States in the region," the statement reads.