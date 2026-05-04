Russian and Egyptian FMs discuss Iran talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed the situation in the Middle East in a telephone conversation on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The foreign ministers of Russia and Egypt thoroughly discussed the current situation in the Middle East, which has developed as a result of the aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran," the statement reads.

The ministers discussed the cooperation between Moscow and Cairo at the UN, as well as the preparations for the BRICS ministerial meeting in New Delhi in May, the statement read.