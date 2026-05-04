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Iran's enriched uranium probably can no longer be used - Trump

Iran's enriched uranium probably can no longer be used - Trump
© Photo: Website of the White House

Iran's enriched uranium reserves are no longer of great value and are probably unusable, U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Salem News channel.

"From a standpoint of value, it's not very valuable. Probably can't be used. They may not be able to get it," Donald Trump said.

However, he said that the United States still wants to get these stocks of enriched nuclear fuel.

Trump also said that Tehran would have to impose restrictions on its missile program.

The U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the American president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic. On April 21, Trump extended the ceasefire.

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