EU not to be strong without Turkey - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the EU to refrain from actions and rhetoric that could undermine Ankara's "constructive stance," adding that Brussels should praise it.

The EU's "strategic myopia" toward Türkiye "unfortunately, persists, quite visibly," across many of the bloc's institutions, Erdogan said during his address to the nation after chairing the Cabinet meeting.

He urged the bloc to recognize that it cannot be a global actor or a center of attraction without Türkiye as a full member, Anadolu reported.

"Today, Europe needs Türkiye more than Türkiye needs Europe. Tomorrow this need will increase even further," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader underlined that Türkiye is among the strongest countries poised to become one of the leading poles of this new system.