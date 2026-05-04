Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian FM says no military solution to US political crisis

Iranian FM says no military solution to US political crisis
© Photo: IRNA

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that events in the Strait of Hormuz make clear that there's no military solution to a political crisis.

“Events in Hormuz make clear that there’s no military solution to a political crisis. As talks are making progress with Pakistan's gracious effort, the U.S. should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE,” Araghchi said.

Araghchi also rejected Washington’s “Project Freedom” plan to escort merchant ships out of the strait, saying: “Project Freedom is Project Deadlock.”

Iran launched retaliatory attacks Monday targeting the UAE. The renewed missile and drone attacks marked the first such incidents since a ceasefire between Iran and the US took effect last month.

The UAE later reported a fourth wave of missiles and drones launched from Iran, saying its air defense systems intercepted 15 missiles and four drones. A fire also broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a key energy hub on the UAE’s eastern coast, after it was hit by a drone launched from Iran.

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