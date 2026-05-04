Iranian FM says no military solution to US political crisis

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that events in the Strait of Hormuz make clear that there's no military solution to a political crisis.

“Events in Hormuz make clear that there’s no military solution to a political crisis. As talks are making progress with Pakistan's gracious effort, the U.S. should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE,” Araghchi said.

Araghchi also rejected Washington’s “Project Freedom” plan to escort merchant ships out of the strait, saying: “Project Freedom is Project Deadlock.”

Iran launched retaliatory attacks Monday targeting the UAE. The renewed missile and drone attacks marked the first such incidents since a ceasefire between Iran and the US took effect last month.

The UAE later reported a fourth wave of missiles and drones launched from Iran, saying its air defense systems intercepted 15 missiles and four drones. A fire also broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a key energy hub on the UAE’s eastern coast, after it was hit by a drone launched from Iran.