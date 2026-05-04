Children of fallen Azerbaijani sappers to receive publicly funded education

Azerbaijan has approved amendments to the education law, according to which the children of fallen sappers will receive publicly funded education.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed amendments to the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan relating to education and demining.

According to the presidential press service, the amendments provide for benefits for the children of sappers killed in the line of duty. From now on, the children of fallen servicemen will receive publicly funded education. The government will sponsor education in any educational institution—state, municipal, or private.

Earlier, Hikmat Hajiyev, aide to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, stated that approximately 12-13% of the country's territory is contaminated with mines. In total, nearly 1.5 million mines were laid.