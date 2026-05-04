Iraq offers Iran mediation in negotiations with the US

Baghdad offered Tehran mediation in the diplomatic process between Iran and the US.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi offered Iranian authorities mediation in the diplomatic process between Tehran and Washington.

According to the politician, the idea emerged during a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"During a telephone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, who congratulated me on my official appointment as head of the new Iraqi government, we reaffirmed Iraq's support for the diplomatic process and dialogue to contain crises,”

– Ali al-Zaidi said.

Tehran's response to this offer is yet unknown.