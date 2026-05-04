Araghchi heads to China for consultations

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is traveling to Beijing for talks, marking the diplomat’s first visit to China since U.S. and Israeli strikes sparked the most severe global oil supply shock in history.

Araghchi is traveling on Tuesday and will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the visit will take place on May 6.

Araghchi’s visit to China comes as Donald Trump prepares to make the first trip to China of a U.S. president in nearly a decade next week. On Monday, the U.S. leader said he was looking forward to meeting Xi Jinping, signaling his plans for the summit are still on.