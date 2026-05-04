Lavrov, Rubio align positions on bilateral agenda

On Tuesday, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry spoke on the phone with the US Secretary of State. The parties discussed the current relations between the two countries.

On Tuesday, May 5, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation, a statement posted on the Russian ministry's website reads.

"The foreign ministers aligned positions on the current situation in international affairs and Russian-American relations,”

– the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

The parties also discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts.

Commenting on the conversation, the Russian ministry noted that it was constructive and businesslike.