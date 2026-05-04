Vestnik Kavkaza

US notified Iran in advance of operation in Strait of Hormuz

Карта Ормузского пролива
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Axios: the US notified Iran in advance of its intention to conduct a military operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington warned Iranian authorities of an impending military operation in the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reports. The White House thus warned Iran against attempting to obstruct the operation.

”On Sunday, a senior Trump administration official informed Iran of an upcoming US operation to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz and warned Tehran against interfering,”

– Axios.

US President Donald Trump previously announced a military operation, "Project Freedom," aimed at opening the Strait of Hormuz. In response, the Iranian military declared its readiness to attack US Navy vessels that approach the strait.

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