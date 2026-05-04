Türkiye strengthens military cooperation with Azerbaijan

Türkiye is expanding defense cooperation with Azerbaijan, Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar Defense, announced today on the sidelines of the SAHA EXPO 2026 - defense, aviation, and space industry exhibition, which opened in Istanbul.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan continue to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry, and some products from major Turkish companies are already being manufactured in the country, Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar Defense, announced today on the sidelines of the SAHA EXPO 2026 - defense, aviation, and space industry exhibition, taking place in Istanbul.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has a long and successful partnership with many leading Turkish companies, including Baykar, Roketsan, and ASELSAN, noted the head of one of Türkiye's leading defense companies, emphasizing that the defense ministries of the two countries are implementing joint production and investment projects.