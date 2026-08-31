Trump says may continue strikes against Iran

The United States may resume hitting Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"They're a failed nation. They've got 350% inflation. They have no currency. They're not paying their soldiers. Their leaders are largely dead. Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone. Their surveillance equipment is almost entirely gone. That doesn't mean we won't smack them. We'll see what happens," Trump said.

At the same time, the U.S. President has excluded Washington’s use of nuclear weapons against Iran.

"I would never say that, but the answer is yes. There's no reason for it. What a stupid question that is, actually," he replied, when asked whether he ruled this out.