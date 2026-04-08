Trump warns of consequences if Iran fails to comply with deal

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to retain military assets in the Middle East until a peace deal with Iran is reached ​and warned of a major escalation in fighting if it failed to comply.

"If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the ‘Shootin’ Starts,’ bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before," Trump said.

The U.S. leader added that U.S. ships, aircraft and personnel with additional ammunition and weaponry will remain along Iran’s borders until all terms of the agreement are met.