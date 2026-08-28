Trumps voters demoralized by Iran conflict, media report

Republican Party strategists are seriously concerned about the impact of the Iran conflict and high fuel prices on the mood of Donald Trump’s core voter base. There is growing concern that in the November 3 midterm elections, Republican supporters may vote against Trump-aligned candidates in the House of Representatives and Senate.

Sources in the Republican Party told Bloomberg that a significant share of Americans who had previously voted for President Donald Trump have become demoralized by the prolonged military conflict with Iran, which the United States has so far been reluctant to withdraw from.

Against this backdrop, Republican campaign strategists are increasingly concerned about the prospects for the congressional midterm elections. Trump’s core voters could cast protest votes in favor of Democratic candidates or simply stay home on Election Day, giving the Democratic electorate an advantage.

The demoralization is attributed to Donald Trump’s failure to fulfill his campaign promises. Before the presidential election, he assured Americans that he would prevent the country from becoming involved in new conflicts abroad and would keep inflation low.