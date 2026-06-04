Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye arrests 130 people for betting and money laundering

Türkiye arrests 130 people for betting and money laundering
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish authorities have detained 130 individuals as part of a criminal probe into illegal betting and money laundering, with the network's turnover exceeding $4 billion.

A special operation targeting the network's cells was conducted across 27 provinces, initiated by the Anadolu District Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul and the city's Security Directorate.

According to case files, the criminal network transferred nearly 200 billion Turkish lira (approximately $4.2 billion) through its channels.

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