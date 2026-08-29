Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye freed MV Lutuf from pirates

Türkiye freed MV Lutuf from pirates
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish forces, in a joint operation with the Somali army, have freed the cargo ship MV Lutuf, which was hijacked by pirates in the Nugaal region on August 17.

The Somali Defence Ministry confirmed the successful operation, saying the pirates were forced to abandon the vessel.

"Under constant pressure from our forces, the pirates were forced to abandon the vessel. The military has fully controlled the situation on board the MV Lutuf. The vessel has resumed sailing",

the ministry said.

The battle lasted ten days, with four pirate boats sunk and 14 pirates killed.

The vessel, which sailed under the Cameroonian flag, had a crew of ten, including a Turkish and a Georgian citizen.

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