Türkiye joins NASA's Artemis Accords

Türkiye has joined NASA’s Artemis Accords, becoming the 71st country to sign an international framework aimed at promoting peaceful, transparent, and cooperative exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir signed the accords on behalf of Türkiye during a ceremony at NASA headquarters in Washington, hosted by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

The accords, established in 2020 by NASA, the U.S. State Department, and seven founding countries, set principles for international cooperation in space, including peaceful exploration, sharing scientific data, providing assistance when needed, and protecting historically significant sites and artifacts.