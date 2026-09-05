Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkey cuts 2027 GDP growth forecast

Turkey cuts 2027 GDP growth forecast
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkey trimmed its 2027 gross domestic product growth forecast to 4.2% from its previous projection of 4.3%, Bloomberg reported.

The Turkish government’s medium-term program prioritizes continuing the disinflation process and establishing price stability, with an inflation target of 21% for the end of 2027.

The government’s medium-term program for the Turkish economy, spanning until 2029, sees economic growth at 4.2% next year, down slightly from its previous projection of 4.3%.

This year’s projected GDP growth was revised down significantly, to 3.3% from 3.8%.

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