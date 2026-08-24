Turkish Army receives new unmanned aerial vehicle

The Turkish Army has received a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Bayraktar Kalkan, with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, significantly increasing its already impressive capabilities.

The Turkish Armed Forces have received a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Bayraktar Kalkan, developed by Baykar, local media report.

The Bayraktar Kalkan is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), capable of vertical takeoff and landing, eliminating the need for a traditional runway and allowing it to operate from restricted areas.

Despite its considerable size, its wingspan reaches 5 meters and the drone's takeoff weight is 78 kg with a payload of 3 kg, the device can stay in the air for up to 6 hours and fly up to 500 km with a ground communication range of over 70 km.