Turkish Defense Minister arrives in Azerbaijani capital

Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in events dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said.

Yaşar Güler was met by Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün and other officials, Trend reported.

The minister is accompanied on his trip by Chief of General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Commander of the Naval Forces Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, Commander of the Air Forces General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, and Commander of the Land Forces General Metin Tokel.