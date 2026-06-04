Turkish-flagged fishing boat attacked in Black Sea

One person was killed and four others were wounded after a Turkish-flagged fishing boat was attacked in the Black Sea, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said.

The Duru 67 was attacked west of Sevastopol, off Crimea, on June 5, according to a Coast Guard statement. The boat was damaged in the attack and later sank.

A nearby fishing boat rescued five wounded crew members from the sinking vessel and headed toward İnebolu on Türkiye’s Black Sea coast.

One of the injured crew members, who was in serious condition, died during the journey.

After the incident was reported, a coast guard vessel left İnebolu Port with a medical team on board.

The Coast Guard vessel reached the fishing boat and transferred the body of the deceased sailor and the injured crew members on board.

The wounded were treated during the return journey and later brought to İnebolu Port before being transferred by ambulance to Kastamonu Training and Research Hospital.

Kastamonu Provincial Health Director Fevzi Yavuzyılmaz said the injuries were mainly caused by shrapnel fragments.